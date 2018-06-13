Akpos went to his doctor after a long illness.The doctor, after a lengthy examination, sighed and looked Akpos in the eye, and said, "I've some bad news for you. You have cancer, and it can't be cured. I'd give you two weeks to a month to live."Akpos was shocked and saddened by the news, but of solid character. He managed to compose himself and walk from the doctor's office into the waiting room. There, he saw his son who had been waiting. Akpos said, "Well son, we Nigerians celebrate when things are good, and we celebrate when things don't go so well. In this case, things aren't so well. I have cancer, and I've been given a short time to live. Let's head for the joint and have a few beers."After three or four beers, the two were feeling a little less somber. There were some laughs and more beers. They were eventually approached by some of Akpos' old friends who asked what the two were celebrating. Akpos told them that they were drinking to his impending end. He toldhis friends, "I've only got a few weeks to live as I have been diagnosed with AIDS."The friends gave Akpos their condolences, and they had a couple more beers.After his friends left, Akpos' son leaned over and whispered his confusion. "Dad. I though you said that you were dying from cancer? You just told your friends that you were dying from AIDS!"Akpos said, "I am dying of cancer, son. I just don't want any of them sleeping with your mother after I'm gone."