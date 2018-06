An English man, a French man and a Nigerian man go into a pub and each order a pint of Guinness.Just as the bartender hands them over, 3 flies buzz down and one lands in each of the pints.The English man disgusted pushes away the pint and orders another one.The French man picks out the fly, shrugs and takes a long swallow.The Nigerian man reaches into the glass, pinches the fly between his fingers, stares at it angrily and shakes it while yelling, ''Spit it out, you bastard! spit it out!''