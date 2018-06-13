Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: #Joke: Co-incidence  (Read 331 times)

#Joke: Co-incidence
« on: Aug 29, 2014, 11:31 PM »
TEACHER: Who can give me an example of a co-incidence?

AKPOS: My mother and father married the same day.
