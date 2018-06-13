A guy is woken one night by noises coming from his backyard. He gets up and looks through the window and spots two burglars helping themselves to his gardening equipment.The man immediately calls the police but is told there aren't any officers available. The policeman on duty promises to send someone as soon as possible. The man hangs up.A minute later he calls the police again. "Hello," he says "I called you a minute ago because there were thieves in my backyard. You no longer have to send anyone because I've shot them."Within five minutes, there are half a dozen police cars in the area, plus an helicopter and an armed response unit. The burglars are caught red-handed. The officer who took the call says to the guy, "But I thought you said you'd shot them.""Yes," the guy replies," and I thought you said there were no policeman available."