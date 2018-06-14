Alvan ikoku college of education post utme result 2014 is out. The management of Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, Owerri have released the result of the 2014/2015 post utme screening test.
Candidates can now access their results online on Alvan result checking website.
How To Check 2014 Alvan Ikoku College of Education Post-UTME Result:
1) Visit the Alvan result checking portal on the school's website.
2) Enter your JAMB Reg No in the space provided,
3) Enter the Result Checker Scratch Card PIN,
4) Click on Submit PIN/View My Result button.
Best of luck To You all…