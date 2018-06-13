Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: #Joke: All Night  (Read 138 times)

joker

#Joke: All Night
Sep 01, 2014, 07:31 PM
Frank was getting ready to go on a trip to Johannesburg for the first time, and was talking to his friend Bill.

BILL: While you are in New York, there is a bar that you have to go to. When you walk through the front

door, you are handed a free drink. Then you can go to the back room and get laid. Come back up to the

bar, and you get another free drink. Then you can have intercourse again. It goes on like this all night.

FRANK: That sounds unbelievable. Have you really been there?

BILL: No, but my sister has.
