Frank was getting ready to go on a trip to Johannesburg for the first time, and was talking to his friend Bill.BILL: While you are in New York, there is a bar that you have to go to. When you walk through the frontdoor, you are handed a free drink. Then you can go to the back room and get laid. Come back up to thebar, and you get another free drink. Then you can have intercourse again. It goes on like this all night.FRANK: That sounds unbelievable. Have you really been there?BILL: No, but my sister has.