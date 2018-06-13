Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: #Joke: Home Work  (Read 183 times)

#Joke: Home Work
« on: Sep 02, 2014, 09:31 PM »
TEACHER: Akpos, why didn't you do your home work?

AKPOS: Because I'm Homeless.
