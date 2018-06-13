A father decided to take his son abroad to learn English because it has proven to be impossible in Nigeria. He took him to a language school in UK and demanded that the school should have him stay with a host family (An English family).After 6 months, the father decided to pay his son a surprise visit. He called the school, got the host family's address and dropped there without notice.When he rang the door bell, an English lady in her 40's answered the door.ENGLISH LADY: Hello, how may I help you?FATHER: Hello, I am Adamu's father. I'm here to see my son.ENGLISH LADY: Hi, I'm his host mother. I will get him for you.The host mother turned and shouted, "Adamu, ka zo ga Babanka ya zo!"