An old man was laying on his death bed. With only hours to live, he suddenly noticed the scent of chocolate chip cookies coming from the kitchen.With his last bit of energy, the old man pulled himself out from his bed, across the floor to the stairs, and down the stairs to the kitchen.There, the old man's wife was baking chocolate chip cookies. With his last ounce of energy, the old man reached for a cookie.His wife, however, quickly smacked him across the back of his hand, and exclaimed, "Leave them alone, they're for your funeral."