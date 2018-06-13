Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: #Joke: A Happy Man  (Read 181 times)

#Joke: A Happy Man
« on: Sep 03, 2014, 01:31 PM »
FIVE WAYS TO MAKE A MAN HAPPY:

1. Don't ask for money!

2. Never ask him for money!

3. I say forget about asking for money!

4. Don't even think about money!

5. Reject when he gives you money.

Ladies do you understand?


