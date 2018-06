A young doctor had just opened office and felt really excited. His secretary told him a man was here to see him. The young doctor told her to send him in.Pretending to be a busy doctor, he picked up the phone just as the man came in. "Yes..., that's right... The fee is $200... Yes..., I'll expect you ten past two... Alright... No... later... I'm a very busy man."He hung up and turned to the man waiting. "May I help you?""No," said the man, "I just came in to to fix the phone."