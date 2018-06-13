A foremost Political Party in Nigeria, popularly referred to as "The Ruling Party", requires for immediate appointment into the House of Representatives, a qualified Hooligan with the following professional qualifications:First degree in Boxing or Kick boxing.A Professional diploma in aggressive cover-up techniques.MUST be a duly certified LIAR with vast experience in corrupt practices.Must be ready to shun the voices of the People in allegiance to the Party's wishes.Possession of a falsified educational degree will be an added advantage.Duly qualified candidates should please forward their detailed CV's to the Party Secretariat.NB: Please note that candidates with deadly upper-cuts will be given preference.The selection process will definitely be biased and open to changes without notice, as this is part of the party policy.Short listed athletes will be given a course in 'Political Jargons' to familiarize them with the language of the tournament.