A foremost Political Party in Nigeria, popularly referred to as "The Ruling Party", requires for immediate appointment into the House of Representatives, a qualified Hooligan with the following professional qualifications:
First degree in Boxing or Kick boxing.
A Professional diploma in aggressive cover-up techniques.
MUST be a duly certified LIAR with vast experience in corrupt practices.
Must be ready to shun the voices of the People in allegiance to the Party's wishes.
Possession of a falsified educational degree will be an added advantage.
Duly qualified candidates should please forward their detailed CV's to the Party Secretariat.
NB: Please note that candidates with deadly upper-cuts will be given preference.
The selection process will definitely be biased and open to changes without notice, as this is part of the party policy.
Short listed athletes will be given a course in 'Political Jargons' to familiarize them with the language of the tournament.