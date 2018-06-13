Lipton Tea manufacturer wanted a new advertising gimmick, so the senior creative manager at the advertising agency decided to go to Rome to see if he could persuade the Pope to make a TV commercial."We'll give you one hundred thousand pounds for a ten second commercial." the manager told the pontiff. "All you have to say is: 'Give us this day our daily tea'.''''I'm sorry,'' replied the Pope, ''but I can't do that.''''Five hundred thousand?'' offered the manager.''I'm afraid not,'' said the Pope, solemnly.''All right. One million pounds. And that's our very last offer.''But still the Pope refused.On his way back, the disappointed manager turned to his secretary and said, ''It's odd that the Pope refused to do a commercial for tea. I wonder how much the Butterfield bread people are giving him.''