Akpos dies and goes to heaven. When he gets there, St. Peter is standing at the gate. He says, "If you can answer these three questions I will let you in to heaven. First, how many seconds are in a year? Second, how many days of the week have a 'T' in them? Third, what is God's first name? You have until tomorrow to answer these questions."Akpos comes back the next day, St. Peter asks the first question and Akpos says, "Twelve.""Twelve?" says St. Peter, "how did you get that?"Akpos replied, "January 2nd, February 2nd and so on."Peter thinks it over and says, "Well that is not exactly what I meant, but it's technically correct, so I will give you credit."Then St. Peter asks the second question and Akpos answers, "Two."St. Peter asks how he got that answer and Akpos explains, "Today and Tomorrow."St. Peter again admits that wasn't what he had in mind, but he'll accept that.Peter then asked the third question -- God's first name. Akpos says, "Howard.”St. Peter, really perplexed, inquires how he got that and Akpos says, "You know -- it's in the prayer: ‘Our Father who art in heaven, Howard be thy name...’"