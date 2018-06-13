A pedestrian was walking along the road. He wanted to cross over, so he used the side which has a zebra sign and a caution ZEBRA CROSSING boldly written on the floor even though he saw a vehicle, hoping as usual the vehicle would stop because of the zebra sign.But the car didn't stop and kept coming closer to him. Terrified, the man jumped immediately out of the way and screamed, "Are you crazy?! Didn't you see the Zebra sign?!"The driver brought out his head from the window and said, "Are you a Zebra?!"