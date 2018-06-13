Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: #Joke: Greatest Insult  (Read 174 times)

joker

#Joke: Greatest Insult
« on: Sep 05, 2014, 07:31 PM »
MAN: I want to give myself to you.

WOMAN: Sorry, I don't accept cheap gifts!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 