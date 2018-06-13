Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: #Joke: Doctor Akpos' Prescription

joker

#Joke: Doctor Akpos' Prescription
« on: Sep 09, 2014, 05:31 PM »
Dear Patient,

With reference to your compliant which was not that specific. This is our prescription for some ailments you might have been diagnosed for.

Cough - Chew a drum filled with 'garri' after each meal.

Catarrh - Drink lot of cold water.

Cold - The a/c in your room should work 24/7.

Temperature - Sun bath.

Headache - Seat beside your home theatre, play back Timaya's Uku repeatedly and turn the volume to the highest.

Stomach-ache - Gather five kids to jump on your stomach continuously for minimum of 5 hours.

Please note: We won't be held liable if you refuse not to follow our prescription for your predicament.

For further enquiry; send your messages on facebook to Dr. Akpos

Thank you
