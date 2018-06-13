1. If your boyfriend/girlfriend always tells you, "baby, beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder" he/she is lying, some beauty are so obvious, everybody sees it, not the beholder alone.2. If any time a dog sees you and barks vigorously!3. If you always use pictures of cars, celebrities, write-ups, etc as your profile picture on all social media.4. If small children always cry any time you try to carry them and play with them.5. If you don't upload a picture or change your profile picture through out the year.6. If after reading this post, you're angry.Add yours in the comment boxYou can add other signs to identify ugly girls in the comment box below...