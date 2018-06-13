A Guy's Text to His Girlfriend:I am sorry baby that I didn't make it today because my I-phone had a problem and my I-pad battery is dead. My sister is with my Samsung Galaxy Note 3. I'm just here at home so bored since my parents travelled to the U.S.I would have Skyped with you but I misplaced my Apple laptop power pack so I have to hit South Africa tomorrow to get a new one. I also wanted to go to the mall tonight but my auntie went out with the Range Rover keys and my elder brother went with the Hummer.Baby I'm so stuck here since I hate driving the Mercedes Benz, I tried calling the driver to bring back the Pajero but no credit. Can you please send me MTN credit?