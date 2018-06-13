Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: #Joke: Buy Biscuit  (Read 167 times)

#Joke: Buy Biscuit
« on: Sep 10, 2014, 07:31 PM »
AKPOS: Dad, buy me biscuit when you are coming back from work.

DAD: I will only buy you the biscuit if you can spell it.

AKPOS: Ok then, buy me P.K.


