Author Topic: #Joke: Girl or Boy

#Joke: Girl or Boy
« on: Sep 11, 2014, 05:31 PM »
A: Just look at that young person with the short hair and blue jeans. Is it a boy or a girl?

B: It’s a girl. She’s my daughter.

A: Oh, I’m sorry, sir. I didn’t know that you were her father.

B: I’m not. I’m her mother.
