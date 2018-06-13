A white kid travelled with his dad to Lagos as tourists. The white boy decided to show off to Akpos and his friends:WHITE BOY: I've got MC Donald. What do you have?AKPOS: We have Mr. Biggs.WHITE BOY: I've got MTV.AKPOS: We have STV.WHITE BOY: I've got Mohammed Ali.AKPOS: We have Bash Ali.WHITE BOY: I've got T.Pain.AKPOS: We have Timaya.WHITE BOY: I've got 2-Pac.AKPOS: We have 2-Face.WHITE BOY: I've got Lil Wayne.AKPOS: We have Terry G.WHITE BOY: I've got Jay-Z.AKPOS: We have Don Jazzy.WHITE BOY: I've got Wiz Khalifa.AKPOS: We have Wiz Kid.WHITE BOY: I've got Hollywood.AKPOS: We have Nollywood.WHITE BOY: I've got Silicon Valley.AKPOS: We have Computer Village.WHITE BOY: I've got Las Vegas.AKPOS: We have Lasgidi.WHITE BOY: I've got Miami Beach.AKPOS: We have Lekki Beach.WHITE BOY: I've got Al Pacino.AKPOS: We have Peter Edochie.WHITE BOY: I've got Pirate of the Caribbean.AKPOS: We have pirate of Alaba International.WHITE BOY: I've got American Lotto.AKPOS: We HAVE Baba Ijebu!Who won?