A white kid travelled with his dad to Lagos as tourists. The white boy decided to show off to Akpos and his friends:
WHITE BOY: I've got MC Donald. What do you have?
AKPOS: We have Mr. Biggs.
WHITE BOY: I've got MTV.
AKPOS: We have STV.
WHITE BOY: I've got Mohammed Ali.
AKPOS: We have Bash Ali.
WHITE BOY: I've got T.Pain.
AKPOS: We have Timaya.
WHITE BOY: I've got 2-Pac.
AKPOS: We have 2-Face.
WHITE BOY: I've got Lil Wayne.
AKPOS: We have Terry G.
WHITE BOY: I've got Jay-Z.
AKPOS: We have Don Jazzy.
WHITE BOY: I've got Wiz Khalifa.
AKPOS: We have Wiz Kid.
WHITE BOY: I've got Hollywood.
AKPOS: We have Nollywood.
WHITE BOY: I've got Silicon Valley.
AKPOS: We have Computer Village.
WHITE BOY: I've got Las Vegas.
AKPOS: We have Lasgidi.
WHITE BOY: I've got Miami Beach.
AKPOS: We have Lekki Beach.
WHITE BOY: I've got Al Pacino.
AKPOS: We have Peter Edochie.
WHITE BOY: I've got Pirate of the Caribbean.
AKPOS: We have pirate of Alaba International.
WHITE BOY: I've got American Lotto.
AKPOS: We HAVE Baba Ijebu!
Who won?