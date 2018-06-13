Pages: [1]   Go Down

#Joke: The White Kid

#Joke: The White Kid
A white kid travelled with his dad to Lagos as tourists. The white boy decided to show off to Akpos and his friends:

WHITE BOY: I've got MC Donald. What do you have?

AKPOS: We have Mr. Biggs.

WHITE BOY: I've got MTV.

AKPOS: We have STV.

WHITE BOY: I've got Mohammed Ali.

AKPOS: We have Bash Ali.

WHITE BOY: I've got T.Pain.

AKPOS: We have Timaya.

WHITE BOY: I've got 2-Pac.

AKPOS: We have 2-Face.

WHITE BOY: I've got Lil Wayne.

AKPOS: We have Terry G.

WHITE BOY: I've got Jay-Z.

AKPOS: We have Don Jazzy.

WHITE BOY: I've got Wiz Khalifa.

AKPOS: We have Wiz Kid.

WHITE BOY: I've got Hollywood.

AKPOS: We have Nollywood.

WHITE BOY: I've got Silicon Valley.

AKPOS: We have Computer Village.

WHITE BOY: I've got Las Vegas.

AKPOS: We have Lasgidi.

WHITE BOY: I've got Miami Beach.

AKPOS: We have Lekki Beach.

WHITE BOY: I've got Al Pacino.

AKPOS: We have Peter Edochie.

WHITE BOY: I've got Pirate of the Caribbean.

AKPOS: We have pirate of Alaba International.

WHITE BOY: I've got American Lotto.

AKPOS: We HAVE Baba Ijebu!

Who won?


