Jun 13, 2018, 11:45 PM
Topic: #Joke: Made Of Money (Read 184 times)
joker
Sep 12, 2014, 07:31 PM »
A boy went to his mom to ask for money:
SON: Mom, I need some money to buy a bicycle
MOM: What do you think I am made of money?
SON: Isn't that what MOM stands for?
