A teenage boy had just passed his driving test and asked his father when they could discuss his use of the car.His father said he'd make a deal with his son, "You bring your grades up from a C to a B average, study your Bible a little, and get your hair cut. Then we'll talk about the car."The boy thought about that for a moment and decided he'd settle for the offer. So they agreed on it.After about six weeks his father said, "Son, you've brought your grades up and I've observed that you have been studying your Bible, but I'm disappointed you haven't had your hair cut."The boy said, "You know, Dad, I've been thinking about that, and I've noticed in my studies of the Bible that Samson had long hair, John the Baptist had long hair, Moses had long hair... and there's even strong evidence that Jesus had long hair.''To which his father found just a brilliant answer, "Did you also notice they were all walking everywhere they went, not driving?"