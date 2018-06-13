According to a news report, a certain private school in Nairobi recently was faced with a unique problem.A number of senior secondary school girls were beginning to use lipstick and would put it on in the bathroom. That was fine, but after they put on their lipstick they would press their lips to the mirror leaving dozens of little lip prints.Every night, the maintenance man would remove them and the next day, the girls would put them back.Finally the principal decided that something had to be done. She called all the girls to the bathroom and met them there with the maintenance man. She explained that all these lip prints were causing a major problem for the custodian who had to clean the mirrors every night.To demonstrate how difficult it had been to clean the mirrors, she asked the maintenance man to show the girls how much effort was required.The man took out a long-handled toilet brush, dipped it in the toilet, and cleaned the mirror with it.Since then, there have been no lip prints on the mirror.