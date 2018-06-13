A man wanted to spend some time with his wife in the living room. He said to his son, "Peter, why don't you go out and get some fresh air. You can tell me whatever you see outside."The son did as such. He kept telling his father what ever was going on outside while he was at it with his wife.30 minutes later, the boy called out to his father, "Daddy, Tunde's parents are also having intercourse."The father was shocked and he asked, "How do you know that son?"The son replied, "Tunde is also standing outside."