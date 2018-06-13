A man walked into a club, went to the bar and ordered a beer.''Certainly, sir, that'll be 10 naira.''''10 naira?!'' the man thought.He glanced at the menu and asked, ''How much for a nice juicy steak suya and a bottle of wine?''''20 naira,'' the barman replied.''20 naira?!'' exclaimed the man. ''Where's the guy who owns this place?''The bartender replied, ''Upstairs, with my wife.''The man asked, ''What's he doing upstairs with your wife?''The bartender replied, ''The same thing I'm doing to his business down here.''