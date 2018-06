A 40 year old man decided to tie the knot with a 20 year old young woman.All her three girl friends rejected saying that he is too old for her, that is twice her age.Using his little maths, He started, "Next year, you'll be 21 but 21 X 2 is not 41, 22 X 2 is not 42, 23 X 2 is never 43, so you see, you'll cover up, I wont always be twice your age."That's how he won her!