Authorities of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), yesterday took steps to keep the dreaded Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) at bay as principal officers of the university and guests attending senate meeting were screened by health officials.At a special senate session held in honour of the former vice chancellor of the university, late Professor emeritus, Jacob Festus Ade Ajayi, health officials, who stood sentry at the gate of the Senate Chambers, meticulously screened senate members and dignitaries.Although the institution had been silent about the threats of the Ebola scourge, it was gathered that the recent scare at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, jolted the university to its feet, prompting the public screening of guests at public functions on campus.