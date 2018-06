AKPOS: Sweetheart, I am GEJHELEN: You’re kidding? Our president is GEJ (Goodluck Ebele Jonathan)AKPOS: I mean, I am GEJ - GOING ON AN EMERGENCY JOURNEY!HELEN: (smiling) Oh! You’re not serious! What kind of a journey are you going on?AKPOS: OBJ.HELEN: To meet Obasanjo?AKPOS: No, it means ON A BUSINESS JOURNEY.HELEN: Oh!AKPOS: Yes… IBB.HELEN: Babangida?AKPOS: I’LL BE BACK.HELEN: (smiles). Very funny.AKPOS: Till then APC.HELEN: What does that mean?AKPOS: I’ll ALWAYS PING AND CALL.HELEN: Hmmm…AKPOS: And while I’m away, PDP with love.HELEN: What?AKPOS: PLEASE DON’T PLAY with our love.HELEN: (after a short pause) You know I won’t BRF.AKPOS: What has Lagos state governor got to do with all this?HELEN: (smiling) I’ll BE RIGHTEOUS and FAITHFUL!AKPOS: I trust youHELEN: FOOL!AKPOS: (screaming) Whaaat?!HELEN: FOR OUR OVERWHELMING LOVE!