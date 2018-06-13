Pages: [1]   Go Down

#Joke: Funny Answers To Normal Questions
GIRLFRIEND: And are you sure you love me and no one else?

BOYFRIEND: Dead Sure! I checked the whole list again yesterday.

WAITER: Would you like your coffee black?

CUSTOMER: What other colours do you have?

MANAGER: Sorry, but I can't give you a job. I don't need much help.

JOB APPLICANT: That's all right. In fact I'm just the right person in this case. You see, I won't be of much help anyway!

DAD: Son, what do you want for your birthday?

SON: Not much dad, Just a radio, a sports car and a Play-station 4 game.

CUSTOMER: I can't eat such a rotten chicken. Call the manager!

WAITER: It's no use. He won't eat it either.

HUSBAND: You'll drive me to my grave!

WIFE: Well, you don't expect to walk there, do you?

MAN: Officer! There's a bomb in my room!

OFFICER: Don't worry. If no one claims it within three days, you can keep it.

HUSBAND: You know wife, our son got his brain from me.

WIFE: I think he did, I've still got mine with me!

FATHER: Your teacher says she finds it impossible to teach you anything!

SON: That's why I say she's no good!
