GIRLFRIEND: And are you sure you love me and no one else?BOYFRIEND: Dead Sure! I checked the whole list again yesterday.WAITER: Would you like your coffee black?CUSTOMER: What other colours do you have?MANAGER: Sorry, but I can't give you a job. I don't need much help.JOB APPLICANT: That's all right. In fact I'm just the right person in this case. You see, I won't be of much help anyway!DAD: Son, what do you want for your birthday?SON: Not much dad, Just a radio, a sports car and a Play-station 4 game.CUSTOMER: I can't eat such a rotten chicken. Call the manager!WAITER: It's no use. He won't eat it either.HUSBAND: You'll drive me to my grave!WIFE: Well, you don't expect to walk there, do you?MAN: Officer! There's a bomb in my room!OFFICER: Don't worry. If no one claims it within three days, you can keep it.HUSBAND: You know wife, our son got his brain from me.WIFE: I think he did, I've still got mine with me!FATHER: Your teacher says she finds it impossible to teach you anything!SON: That's why I say she's no good!