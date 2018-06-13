Dangote's daughter cheated on me and you say I should break up? Don't you know that Love is all about forgiveness.Beloved sisters in the Lord, if your boyfriend can finish 5 loafs of bread and 2 fishes; you are dating 5000 people.How can a pastor be preaching about charity and put a password on Church WIFI?A boy I beat up back then in primary school is now in the US Army. He poses with guns on Facebook, and looks like he hasn't forgotten.When you are kissing your girlfriend and you see the person owing you money, what will you do?One stone is enough to break a glass, one word is enough to break a heart, one second is enough to fall in love BUT Why is one chapter not enough to pass exams?When you see a Nigerian couple outside staring at the moon, It's either NEPA (Nigeria's Electricity company) took the light or they are waiting for the smell of the insecticide to subside.I just saw a Tricycle (Keke Napep) with an inscription "Trust No woman" I have a feeling that guy once had a range rover.If you want to change the world, do it now that you are still single, because when you get married, you can't even change the T.V station.You can add yours in the comment box below...