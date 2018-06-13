Pages: [1]   Go Down

#Joke: Rice Crisis
WIFE: Dear, there is no rice again in the house.                              

HUSBAND: What are you telling me? I bought a bag of rice to this house last six months, I need an explanation?

WIFE: How do you want it? Cup by cup or grain by grain?


