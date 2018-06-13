A case was reported about some amount of money stolen in Akpos' class. His teacher comes to iron out the issue and the following conversation ensued:TEACHER: Yes, a case was reported to me about a missing sum of money and Ben, you said you saw the thief. When did you discover the money was stolen?BEN: After the assembly.TEACHER: You said you were supervising late students when you saw the suspect.BEN: Yes sir.TEACHER: And when was this?BEN: During assembly.TEACHER: You are sure of who you saw?BEN: Affirmative sir!TEACHER: And who was this?Ben looks around then said, ''It's Akpos sir.''The whole class belch a yelp. The teacher moves to AkposTEACHER: Akpos, you were seen with new pairs of socks and a belt. When was that?AKPOS: After the assembly sir.TEACHER: And you were not present during the assembly?AKPOS: Yes sir.TEACHER: That means you were in the class?AKPOS: Affirmative sir!TEACHER: Then who stole the money?Akpos who looked as if he was awaken from a deep trance looks around for a minute and shouts, "Where I'm I?!"