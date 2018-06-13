Pages: [1]   Go Down

#Joke: Stolen Money
A case was reported about some amount of money stolen in Akpos' class. His teacher comes to iron out the issue and the following conversation ensued:        

TEACHER: Yes, a case was reported to me about a missing sum of money and Ben, you said you saw the thief. When did you discover the money was stolen?

BEN: After the assembly.

TEACHER: You said you were supervising late students when you saw the suspect.

BEN: Yes sir.

TEACHER: And when was this?

BEN: During assembly.

TEACHER: You are sure of who you saw?

BEN: Affirmative sir!

TEACHER: And who was this?

Ben looks around then said, ''It's Akpos sir.''

The whole class belch a yelp. The teacher moves to Akpos  

TEACHER: Akpos, you were seen with new pairs of socks and a belt. When was that?

AKPOS: After the assembly sir.

TEACHER: And you were not present during the assembly?

AKPOS: Yes sir.

TEACHER: That means you were in the class?

AKPOS: Affirmative sir!

TEACHER: Then who stole the money?

Akpos who looked as if he was awaken from a deep trance looks around for a minute and shouts, "Where I'm I?!"


