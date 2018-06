Two men were sitting in a bar and the following conversation took place:MAN 1: I cant takes this any more!MAN 2: What is the matter?MAN 1: My wife cheated on me!MAN 2: That is horrible! So what did you do?MAN 1: I did what all men will do.MAN 2: I trust you, that man must have gotten the beating of his life.MAN 1: I did not beat him, I just told him to buy me a drink.