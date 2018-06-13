Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: #Joke: Doing Drugs  (Read 200 times)

#Joke: Doing Drugs
« on: Sep 19, 2014, 03:31 PM »
AKPOS DAD: A little bird told me you're doing drugs.

AKPOS: You're talking with birds and I'm the one doing drugs?!


