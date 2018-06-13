I was walking past a grave yard and I was reading some of the writings carved on the grave stone.
A Yoruba woman's own read: ''Mrs. Opeyemi died in a terrible car accident. R.I.P'!'
An Hausa man's own read, "Alhaji Danguda died while crossing the sahara desert. R.I.P!"
I was shocked to read an Igbo man's own which read, "Chief Okoro 1 of Njaba and 2 of Mgbenafo died when a container fell on him while shifting his goods from Apapa Whorf. He is survived by a wife and two children who presently manage his electronic shop where you can buy your TV sets, DVD sets, Fridges and air conditioners at slightly lower prices. For more enquiries call 0802364366 or 0805669453 or visit our website, www.okoroventures.com/cheap
"
