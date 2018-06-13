A man walked into a bar and sat close to a Caucasian guy who was drinking. He saw a dog panting close to where the Caucasian guy was sitting and asked, "Cute dog you have there mister, does your dog bite?"The Caucasian guy replied, "No."The man stretches his hand close to the dog's face but his hand was bitten viciously by the dog. Shocked and pained, he asked, "But you just said your dog doesn't bite?"The Caucasian guy looking a bit drunk replied, "Yep, it doesn't.""But it just f**king bit me!" the man said in anger.The Caucasian guy calmly replied, "This is not my dog. Mine is at home."