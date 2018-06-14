The Ondo and Kwara states have directed all public and private schools in the state to resume academic activities on Monday, September 22, for the 2014/2015 academic session.According to a statement by the Ondo State Commissioner for Information, Kayode Akinmade, the government had made necessary provision for the safe return of pupils and students to their schools, adding that necessary steps had been taken to address the current challenges resulting from the fear of the Ebola virus disease.Similarly, Kwara State government, in a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Education, Alhaji Saka Onimago, asked all schools to provide basic hygiene materials, including washing bowls, soap and towels.