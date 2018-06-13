Jun 13, 2018, 11:43 PM
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
The InfoStride Forum
Home
Help
Downloads
Links
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Articles
Nigerian News
African News
World News
Celebrities
Jokes
Sports Watch
Jobs in Nigeria
International Jobs
Admissions
Certifications
Institutions
Scholarships
Automotive
Computing
Downloads
Announcement
Chit-Chat
Market Place
Scam Alerts
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
#Joke: Airline Bonanza
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: #Joke: Airline Bonanza (Read 139 times)
joker
Freelancer
Posts: 966
N
View Inventory
Send Money To joker
N
#Joke: Airline Bonanza
«
on:
Sep 22, 2014, 09:31 PM »
An Airline introduced a special package for business men. "Buy Your Ticket and Get Free Ticket For Your Wife.
After great success, the company sent letters to all the wives asking, "How was the trip?"
All of them gave a same reply. "Which Trip?"
Logged
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
Tags:
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
#Joke: Airline Bonanza
The InfoStride © Since 2009
SMF 2.0.15
Terms
Sitemap
XHTML
RSS
WAP2