#Joke: Airline Bonanza
An Airline introduced a special package for business men. "Buy Your Ticket and Get Free Ticket For Your Wife.

After great success, the company sent letters to all the wives asking, "How was the trip?"

All of them gave a same reply. "Which Trip?"


