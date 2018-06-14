Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for admission into the following programmes of studies in Niger State Polytechnic, Zungeru for 2014/2015 Academic Session.
Two (2) Years Full-Time Higher National Diploma (HND) Programmes obtainable in College of Science and Technology (CST), Main Campus, Zungeru.
a. Science Laboratory Technology with the following options: i. Chemistry. ii. Biology. iii. Biochemistry. iv. Biochemistry/Chemistry. v. Biochemistry/Microbiology. vi. Microbiology. vii. Physics/electronics.
b. Computer Science.
c. Electrical Engineering Technology with the following options: i. Power/Machine. ii. Telecommunications/Electronics.
d. Statistics.
e. Estate Management and Valuation.
Entry Requirements:
The minimum entry requirements for Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes in the specified field are:
i. National Diploma (ND) with a minimum of Lower Credit in the field of interest and five (5) relevant credits at WAEC/SSCE, NECO, GCE, NABTEB or Teachers Grade Two Certificates.
ii. A minimum of one (1) year Post National Diploma (ND) cognate working experience (industrial training).
iii. All applicant(s) (except those who obtained their ND from Niger State Polytechnic, Zungeru) are to send transcript of their National Diploma (ND) under confidential covers to the Registrar, Niger State Polytechnic, Zungeru to ease consideration of their admission.
One (1) Year Full-time Pre-National Diploma in Science and Technology Programmes obtainable in College of Science and Technology (CST), Main Campus, Zungeru.
The Pre-National Diploma in Science and Technology Programme is designed to prepare candidates for subsequent admission into full-time National Diploma Programme in Engineering Technology, Applied Sciences and Environmental Studies offered in the Polytechnic.
Entry Requirements:
WAEC/SSCE, NECO, GCE, NABTED and Teachers’ Grade Two Certificates with at least five (5) passes in relevant subjects including English Language and Mathematics.
Two (2) Years Full-time Higher National Diploma (HND) Programmes obtainable in College of Administrative and Business Studies (CABS), Bida Campus.
i. Accountancy.
ii. Business and Management Studies
iii. Public Administration.
Entry Requirements:
As in entry requirements for HND programme obtainable in Main Campus, Zungeru above.
Method of Application:
All applicants must purchase the Polytechnic Admission Scratch Card from any of the following Banks for a non-refundable fee of Four Thousand Naira (N4,000.00) only for all HND Programmes with the pin Code.
The Banks are:
i. Main Stream Bank Plc, Minna Branch.
ii. Unity Bank Plc, Main Branch, Bida.
iii. Unity Bank Plc, Minna Branch.
iv. Zenith Bank Plc, Minna Branch.
v. Zenith Bank Plc, Kontagora Branch.
vi. First Bank Plc, Kagara Branch.
vii. Unity Bank Plc, Zungeru Branch and
viii. United Bank for Africa Plc, Wushishi Branch.
The admission form can be accessed online at the Polytechnic website, www.nigerpoly.edu.ng
Follow the following steps to complete the Admission Form Online.
i. Log on to the website
ii. Click on the Programme
iii. Click New Applicant
iv. Enter your Pin Code and click log in
v. Fill the Form
vi. Click Preview Form
vii. Upload your Passport size Picture and Print Preview
viii. Click Submit.
Closure of Sale of Admission Forms:
Sales of Admission forms ends on 31st October, 2014.
Note: Attach photocopies of your credentials to each of the two (2) copies of the print-out and submit to the Registrar, Niger State Polytechnic, P. M. B. 01, Zungeru on or before 14th November, 2014.
