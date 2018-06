A man handed 20 naira to a blind man begging for alms by the road side. The blind man said, "Excuse me sir, this money looks fake."The man, surprised, asked the blind man, "How did you know its fake?"The Blind man replied, "I'm actually not blind. I'm standing in place for my blind friend."The man asked, "So where is he?"The blind man replied, "He's at the cinemas watching a movie."