A man died and arrived at the gate of heaven and saw St. Peter there. St. Peter looks through his book and tells him, "I don't see any reason why we should let you in. You don't seem to have done anything worthy in your life."The guy replies, "What about the time I was driving and saw a woman with a flat tire beside the road? A bunch of bikers had surrounded her and were giving her a hard time. I stopped and got out; they turned on me so I grabbed a tire iron and told them to back off."St. Peter asked, "You really did that? When did this happen?"The guy replied, "About 5 minutes ago!"