The phone rings and a little voice quickly answers the phone, "Hello."The salesman on the other end of the line asks, "Is your mother there?"The little voice replies, "Yes, but she's busy."The salesman then ask, "Well, how about your father, is he home?"The little voice said yes again.The salesman asked if he could speak with the father. The little voice said, "No.. He's busy."The frustrated salesman asked if there were any other adults in the house. The little voice said, "Yes, a fireman, but he's busy."The salesman finally asked if there were any other adults in the house. The little voice said, "Yes, a policeman, but he is busy too."Finally, yelling at the little voice he asked, "Why are everyone so busy? What are they doing?!"The little voice replied, "They are looking for me."