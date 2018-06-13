Pages: [1]   Go Down

#Joke: Facebook Post
A girl posted this on her Facebook Timeline:

"My ex dumped me two months ago and now he's engaged! **Sad Face**"

Immediately Akpos saw it, he commented: "At least you made it to the semi-final."


