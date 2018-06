On the roof of a very tall building are four men; one is Kenyan, one is South-African, one is Nigerian, and the last one is a Ghanian. The Kenyan walks to the ledge and says, "This is for all my people!" and jumps off the roof.Next, the South-African walks to the ledge and also says, "This is for all my people!" and then he jumps off the roof.Next is the Nigerian's turn. The Nigerian walks to the ledge and says, "This is for all my people!" and then throws the Ghanian off the roof.