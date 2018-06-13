Pages: [1]   Go Down

#Joke: Wise Thief
« on: Sep 27, 2014, 05:31 PM »
POLICE: Why did you steal his watch?

THIEF: I didn't steal it, he gave it to me!

POLICE: When did he give it to you?

THIEF: When I showed him the gun!


