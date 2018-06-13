Pages: [1]   Go Down

#Joke: WTF?!
« on: Sep 27, 2014, 07:31 PM »
MOTHER: Apkos, can you please clean the fish I bought from the market?                        

AKPOS: WTF?!                                                      

MOTHER: What do you mean by WTF?        

AKPOS: Where's the fish.


