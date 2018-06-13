One afternoon, Akpos arrived home with a sad news for his wife.AKPOS: Wife, I just received a call, my mother (mama) passed away. Shall we go to town and get some necessities for the funeral? Please write a list and then we can go.WIFE: A list won’t be necessary; we’ll just get two cabbages and two litres of cooking oil.AKPOS: Is it going to be enough?WIFE: No need to waste money, of course it’s going to be enough!They left for town and after getting the two cabbages and two litres of cooking oil. Akpos asked his wife again if that was all. She emphasised the issue of not wasting money on the funeral.Then they hit the road towards the village. They reached an interjection where the road branches to different towns. Akpos who was driving, took a turn towards his wife’s home town.WIFE: Where are we going? I thought you said we are going to the funeral of your mum?AKPOS: Yes we are. But it’s actually YOUR mother who passed away.WIFE: (shocked and crying) But the grocery is not enough! Let’s go back and get some more stuff!AKPOS: NO! I asked you over and over if it was all that was needed and you said “yes”, so we are not going back!