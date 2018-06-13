Pages: [1]   Go Down

#Joke: Facebook Area
AKPOS: Hello baby. What's your name?

GIRL: Why should I tell you? I don't even know you.

AKPOS: OK. Can I have your phone number then?

GIRL: Nope.

AKPOS: Can we at least meet on Facebook?

GIRL: I can't meet you there. It's too far from my house.


